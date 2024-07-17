Google-Backed Software Developer GitLab Eyes Sale, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- GitLab Inc., a US software developer backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc., is exploring a sale after attracting acquisition interest, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The San Francisco-headquartered company, which has a market value of about $8 billion, is working with investment bankers on the sale and has drawn interest from peers including Datadog, a cloud monitoring firm, Reuters reported. Neither GitLab or Datadog responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

GitLab builds a set of tools that helps companies manage their software development cycle. It has more than 30 million registered users, including more than half of Fortune 100 companies, according to the company’s website.

It’s a sign of increasing M&A activity in the tech sector, as companies seek to adapt their business models in the face of potential disruption by artificial intelligence. Total deal value is up this year by 47% to $220 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It follows a report earlier this week that Alphabet is in talks to buy Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz for about $23 billion.

GitLab’s shares have fallen 20% so far this year through Tuesday’s close in New York.

