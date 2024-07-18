Hot AI Startup Tied to Fake Biden Robocall Aims to Combat Misuse

(Bloomberg) -- ElevenLabs, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to clone people’s voices, is working with an AI detection service to combat the rising threat of deepfakes during a crucial election year.

The startup has partnered with Reality Defender, a US-based company that offers deepfake detection capabilities to governments, officials and enterprises. The partnership follows concerns from researchers earlier this year that ElevenLabs’ technology was misused to create deepfake audio of US President Joe Biden.

The tie-up gives Reality Defender access to ElevenLabs’ data and models, allowing it to better detect AI-generated audio. In return, ElevenLabs will be able to use Reality Defender’s tools to boost its own safeguards against misuse. A spokesperson for ElevenLabs said there was no financial component to the deal.

The partnership highlights the continued rise and risk of video, audio and image-based deepfakes. The risks are two-fold — creators can use generative AI tools to portray individual victims in false scenarios, such as deepfake porn. There are also concerns about the use of deepfakes for political manipulation during a historic year for elections globally.

In January, voice-fraud detection company Pindrop Security Inc. concluded that doctored audio of US President Joe Biden that circulated to thousands of voters in New Hampshire had been created using ElevenLabs’ technology. The deepfake’s creator was suspended from the startup’s service, Bloomberg News reported.

“Deepfakes in 2024 have proven to be the newest iteration of document forgeries and compromising material used to target public figures and political leaders,” Clement Briens, a senior threat intelligence analyst at cybersecurity company Recorded Future, told Bloomberg News. “Heads of state, elected officials and journalists figure amongst consistent targets for deepfakes globally, and in a majority of 2024 elections worldwide.”

These worries have coincided with a steady uptick in venture capital funding to startups offering powerful tools to create synthetic media.

ElevenLabs, founded in 2022 by former Google engineer Piotr Dabkowski and Palantir alumnus Mati Staniszewski, has raised more than $100 million and was valued at $1.1 billion in January. Its voice cloning tech is targeted at users who, for example, may want to replicate their own voice in a different language. While it prohibits cloning a person’s voice without their permission, experts remain concerned by potential misuse.

“We generally do believe at ElevenLabs that if we’ll continue to develop new innovative products and really lead the way in generative AI audio, then we also need to be fully mindful of the potential consequences of these innovations,” Aleksandra Pedraszewska, head of AI safety at ElevenLabs, said in an interview.

Reality Defender was founded in 2021 and is a graduate of the Y Combinator startup program. A representative declined to name specific clients, but the company says it has worked with banks, media companies, nonprofits and government officials.

