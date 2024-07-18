Infosys Raises Sales Forecast as Clients Boost Software Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Infosys Ltd. raised its sales forecast for the year in a sign that clients are gradually beginning to boost technology spending, encouraged by a resilient global economy.

Revenue will grow 3% to 4% on a constant currency basis in the fiscal year through March 2025, Infosys said Thursday. That compared with the average analyst estimate of 3.16%. Bangalore-based Infosys had previously given a sales guidance of 1% to 3%.

India’s $250 billion software services industry, led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys, is betting that falling interest rates and slowing inflation will spur technology spending. Traders are betting the US Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates in September, while the global economy is set to expand 3% in 2024, more than the 2.7% projected earlier this year, according to Bloomberg Economics. Asia’s largest outsourcer TCS last week expressed optimism about a better fiscal year, though it remained cautious about a sustained growth momentum.

Companies such as Infosys are betting big on machine learning, analytics, and cloud computing to boost revenue as global enterprises try to transform legacy businesses to compete with nimble startups. Generative artificial intelligence is also emerging as a new bright spot for outsourcers around the world, though some like TCS say AI will take some time to become a significant revenue stream.

For the first fiscal quarter through June, Infosys’ net income rose to 63.7 billion rupees ($761 million). Analysts expected 62.48 billion rupees on average. Revenue rose 3.7% to 393.2 billion rupees.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Infosys is well positioned in IT services, showing a robust digital footprint, with more than 60% of total sales from emerging technologies. Near-term sales expansion will likely face headwinds since enterprise IT spending remains weak, with fiscal 2025 likely to end in the low- to mid-single digits, well below its medium-term potential of high-single to low-double digit increases. Earnings could continue to be supported at the operating margin level, despite muted sales gains as we aren’t expecting any significant acceleration in hiring through 2025.”

- Anurag Rana, senior analyst

