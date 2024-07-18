Publicis Raises Annual Revenue Outlook on US, China Growth

Office skyscrapers in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. France has poured 1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) into cleaning up the Seine in time for the Games, including the construction of a water tank near the Austerlitz train station that can hold around 50,000 cubic meters of storm water, and linking house boats on the Seine to the citys sewage system. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Publicis Group SA raised its guidance for net revenue for the year after the advertising agency posted stronger growth in the first half, particularly in China and the US.

Organic revenue will grow by 5% to 6% this year, the Paris-based company said in a statement on Thursday. That’s up from 4% to 5% previously.

“Given how powerful our model is, we’re benefiting from arbitrage of our clients which allow us to gain market share,” Chief Executive Officer Arthur Sadoun said in a briefing with reporters. “We’re gaining market share where markets are falling.”

To get to the upper end of the range, the “macroeconomic context” for the advertising industry will need to improve in the second half of the year, it said. The advertising industry has been grappling with caution from clients who are diverting funds to upgrade technology or guard against an uncertain economy, according to analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence. The upcoming Olympics and US presidential campaigns could help growth in the second half of the year.

Publicis is leaning into data analysis and artificial intelligence to overcome the slump. It said earlier this year that the advertising agency was looking for deals to strengthen those capabilities, and would invest €300 million ($328 million) in the next three years on AI to help personalize campaigns and target audiences.

Shares fell 1.5% to €97.20 in Paris trading on Wednesday. The stock had gained 16% this year.

