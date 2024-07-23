Canadian graduates remain confident about career prospects amidst AI advancements: survey

Derek Holt, vice-president and head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the impact of the Fed's plan to reduce temporary residents.

A new survey found that Canadians who have recently graduated with university degrees are increasingly optimistic about future career prospects in today’s economic climate, despite rising concerns that artificial intelligence and emerging technologies could interfere with employment demand in various industries.

The 2024 Global Graduate Outlook Survey, conducted by CFA Institute, evaluated the career sentiment of nearly 10,000 university students and recent graduates worldwide.

The data, which was released in May, found that 72 per cent of the 700 Canadian respondents, aged 18 to 25, reported being confident about their career prospects, particularly for jobs in finance.

Thirty per cent of global respondents ranked “finance” as the sector they felt most confident in, which is a six per cent increase from the same survey’s 2023 result, according to a press release.

“As graduates today seek professions that not only promise stability but also resonate with their desires to make a tangible difference, finance emerges as an industry of opportunity,” said Margaret Franklin, president and CEO of CFA Institute, in the press release.

“With a new focus on sustainable investment strategies, and the possibilities for AI to enhance investment workflows, graduates have an opportunity to help shape a more innovative industry through a career in finance,” Franklin said in the release.

The findings also say that 28 per cent of global respondents believe that artificial intelligence and machine learning will not negatively impact their desired jobs. Two in three respondents (66 per cent) believe that artificial intelligence is important for career development, with 92 per cent believing that knowing how to use these tools could benefit their professional growth.

Only eight per cent of global respondents said AI would have no benefit to their careers.

The press release says that 81 per cent of graduates surveyed “recognize the value of post-graduate certifications and qualifications in securing higher earnings and gaining a competitive edge in the job market.”

Peter Watkins, senior director of university programs with the CFA Institute, said in the press release that these numbers are reflective of a growing “desire to attain real-world experience as (graduates) increasingly seek opportunities to differentiate themselves in a crowded job market.”

He added that “organizations that continue to invest in upskilling and career advancement opportunities for their employees will be attractive to the next generation.”