Data Center Power Demand Pushes NextEra to Record Quarter

Wind turbines at the San Gorgonio Pass wind farm, owned by NextEra Energy Inc., in Whitewater, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Riverside County set up a three-day mobile vaccination clinic at Sea View Packing, where Medjool dates and other fruits are packed, as part of an effort to innoculate local agricultural workers. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. added a record 3,000 megawatts — roughly akin to the capacity of three nuclear reactors — of new renewables and storage projects in the second quarter as demand from data centers continues to soar.

The additions include an 860 megawatts agreement for Google data centers, Chief Financial Officer Brian Bolster said Wednesday on NextEra’s earnings call. The company’s renewables and storage origination has reached 22.6 gigawatts, which includes 1,600 megawatts of new projects placed in service since April.

Clean energy development has been turbocharged in the US by rising demand for carbon-free power sources and tax credits from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which benefit NextEra. At the same time, the rise of AI has contributed to the biggest jump in power demand in a generation.

NextEra’s total renewables portfolio with technology and data center customers is now 7 gigawatts. Roughly 3 gigawatts of that already is in service and the rest will be built in the coming years, said Rebecca Kujawa, head of NextEra’s renewable development unit.

NextEra shares rose as much as 4.5% Wednesday in New York.

