Alibaba-Backed AI Startup Valued at $2.8 Billion After New Round

Signage for artificial intelligence during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The trade show runs through June 2. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese AI startup Baichuan is valued at 20 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) after its latest fundraising round as Beijing seeks to boost the Asian nation’s capabilities in emerging technologies to counter US curbs.

Baichuan raised 5 billion yuan in the most recent round with financing from Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen governments, the company said in a statement on Thursday. They were joined by existing investors include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp.

Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country needs to step up innovation because other countries dominate certain key technologies, comments that underscore his nation’s escalating semiconductor confrontation with the US.

--With assistance from Vlad Savov.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.