Nvidia’s $100 Billion Swings Become Routine as Volatility Soars

(Bloomberg) -- The one-way ride Nvidia Corp. took investors on for most of the last year has turned into a whiplashing.

A day after its worst rout in three months, the chipmaker rallied 12%, putting it on track to be the first company ever to add $300 billion in market value in a single session.

The down-up moves in Nvidia shares have become so common in the past month that its realized volatility surpasses notoriously turbulent Bitcoin. In July alone, the shares have endured routs that account for four of the eight biggest market cap wipe-outs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The volatility comes as investors grapple with a violent rotation out of high-flying technology shares into left-behind companies that would benefit from Federal Reserve rate cuts. The chipmaker rallied 150% in the first six months of the year before better-than-expected inflation stoked bets that the central bank would cut as soon as September.

Investors pocketed profits rung up on artificial intelligence bets and piled into banks and cyclical companies. The rotation accelerated a week ago, when Alphabet Inc.’s AI spending left investors worried profits would be a long time coming. Those worries eased somewhat after Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave an upbeat forecast on the back of its AI efforts, prompting a fresh rush back into tech.

“The volatility in Nvidia shows how confused investors are right now,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “They’re worried that the huge capital investment into AI will not create the kind of return on investment that people have been hoping for over the past year.”

The swings are exacerbated by company- and sector-specific events, such as AMD’s results and Microsoft Corp.’s pledge to spend billions more on its AI infrastructure. Macro news, especially around the timing of Fed rate cuts and geopolitical stresses, also drive market-wide moves that engulf even the biggest companies.

Nvidia lost 7% Tuesday, erasing more than $193 billion. It was up $277 billion in value as of 12:45 p.m. in New York on Wednesday.

“Microsoft’s announcement of increased capital spending, primarily driven by cloud and AI-related demands, fortifies Nvidia’s near-term sales outlook,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kunjan Sobhani.

Meta Platforms Inc., another big-tech firm spending billions in AI, is slated to report after markets close on Wednesday. The Facebook-owner’s investors are hoping it can do a better job than Microsoft and Alphabet in convincing them that these lofty investments will yield dividends sooner, rather than later.

While large stocks like Microsoft and Apple Inc. have had big stock-market days following significant catalysts, Nvidia is increasingly producing sharp swings on wider sentiments.

Investors “worry that the capital investment story might fade,” Maley said. “However, they also know that NVDA is still doing extremely well and FOMO still plays a role every time the stock bounces after a meaningful decline.”

