Taiwan’s Economy Grows More Than Expected in Second Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s economy grew more than expected in the second quarter of 2024, riding continued global demand for artificial intelligence-related technologies.

Gross domestic product grew 5.09% year-on-year, according to a statement from the statistics bureau in Taipei on Wednesday. That was stronger than the 4.8% increase economists forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

Taiwan’s economy has roared on global demand for the semiconductors and servers that support AI technologies, reflecting confidence in the longevity of AI spending. Earlier this month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. lifted projections for 2024 revenue growth after quarterly results beat estimates, reflecting confidence in the longevity of the AI spending boom.

The AI fervor has sent Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex stock gauge to a record high this year, though along with the Taiwan dollar it has retreated recently following lackluster earnings from US big tech.

While Taiwan’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in almost three years in the first quarter, economists and government statisticians had warned growth was likely to slow over the rest of 2024, due in part to a higher base of comparison with last year’s figures.

