Merck Sees Rebound for Semiconductor Business Amid AI Boom

Banners fly outside the Merck KGaA headquarters as the drugmaker marks its 350th anniversary at the company's headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany. Procter & Gamble Co. agreed last month to buy Mercks consumer-health business for 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to bolster growth, betting that vitamins and decongestants can hasten its comeback. Photographer: Jacobia Dahm/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Merck KGaA said its semiconductor business has reached a turning point amid the artificial intelligence surge, offering more details on the German company’s improved earnings forecast.

Last week’s guidance raise was “based on the continued strong performance of healthcare and by the earlier inflection of the AI and advanced nodes semiconductor materials market in electronics,” the German company said Thursday in a statement.

Since demand has ebbed for supplies for tests, therapies and vaccines since the end of the pandemic, Merck’s life-sciences unit has struggled to regain its footing. The increased need for its semiconductor materials is helping buoy performance, along with strong sales of multiple sclerosis drug Mavenclad and cancer drug Bavencio.

Merck said late Friday that 2024 adjusted profit will be €8.20 ($8.91) to €9.30 per share, up from a previous range of €8.05 to €9.10. It also released its second-quarter results.

In a bid to strengthen its ability to supply the AI boom, Merck announced in July that it plans to buy semiconductor instrumentation provider Unity-SC. Merck will pay €155 million ($168 million) upfront, with further payments for reaching business goals.

The Darmstadt, Germany-based company is unrelated to US-based Merck & Co.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.