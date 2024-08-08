Nate Silver Wants to Teach You How to Be a Better Gambler

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Over the course of reporting his new book, On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything, Nate Silver spent several years getting to know pretty much every type of gambler. He met card counters, poker champions, Las Vegas bookmakers, crypto bros, venture capitalists and even people who believe they can guess which slot machines are about to pay out.

These “advantage players” are perhaps the most elusive species within what Silver calls “the River”—the world of professional risk takers that includes poker great Phil Hellmuth, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology blackjack team, venture capitalist Peter Thiel, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried and Silver himself, who is best known as an uncannily accurate election forecaster. “They have a very different posture—much more erect, like, focused,” Silver says of professional slot players as we stroll past banks of video screens and spinning wheels at Resorts World New York in Queens, New York. He scans the room but comes up empty. There are no advantage players among the elderly men and women pumping money into these machines.

That makes sense. Slot machines have a high “negative expected value,” meaning that if you play long enough you will lose a lot of money. Casinos, of course, love slots for just this reason. Unlike poker or blackjack, where skilled players can win reliably or at least limit their losses, slots are guaranteed easy money for the house, accounting for an outsize portion of revenue. They’re what pays for the prime rib special, the presidential suite upgrade and the shareholder dividend. “If nothing else,” Silver writes, “I hope this book convinces you not to play slots.”

Silver’s game of choice is poker, which he played professionally while living in Chicago in the early 2000s while cultivating a side interest in building statistical models for fantasy baseball. He was making so much on poker that he quit his management consulting day job and went to work at Baseball Prospectus. “They paid me $35K a year to try to run the company,” says Silver, who is dressed as if poised to hop into a card game at any minute—a white T-shirt, sports jacket, Detroit Tigers hat (he grew up in Michigan). “It was a bunch of nerds who were good at writing about baseball and maybe mediocre at business.”

In late 2006, President George W. Bush signed a law that banned most forms of online gambling. Forced to give up poker, Silver started paying closer attention to politics. FiveThirtyEight started in November 2007 as a series of anonymous posts on the liberal message board Daily Kos in which Silver—then writing under the handle “Poblano”—tried to predict whether Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton would be more likely to win a general election.

Silver’s model, which used polls to guess Electoral College tallies, offered what seemed like a counterintuitive answer: Obama, not Clinton, was the stronger candidate. By the following spring, he had moved FiveThirtyEight to its own website and was getting so deluged with web traffic—along with requests to write op-eds and appear on cable television—that he felt compelled to out himself. “It just ain’t very professional to keep referring to yourself as a chili pepper,” he wrote at the time.

FiveThirtyEight’s model predicted all but one state in the 2008 election, and Silver was vaulted to the upper echelon of media and political stardom. He licensed his model to the New York Times, then sold the company to ESPN. Over the next decade he amassed an impressive track record, forecasting not just presidential elections but also professional basketball games and the Academy Award winners, earning a reputation as a sort of grumpy soothsayer. This sense was best captured in 2012, after he correctly forecast Obama’s exact electoral college tally, which led to a meme in which Twitter users imagined him celebrating with obnoxious prognostications. For instance: “Drunk Nate Silver crashing weddings, yelling out the number of years until divorce.”

Silver says he began thinking about writing On the Edge amid a tense contract negotiation with Walt Disney Co., which had acquired ESPN and absorbed his website. He was also feeling alienated from his subject matter—“like a stranger in the political scene,” he says. “I’ve always felt at home playing poker.” In early 2021, after a year of mostly staying isolated, he flew to the Seminole Hard Rock casino in South Florida to enter a poker tournament. The following year the first legal sports betting sites went online in New York, and Silver decided to put the NBA model he’d built for FiveThirtyEight to the test.

He left FiveThirtyEight in 2023, but the terms of his departure allowed him to keep his election model, which he now publishes as a paid newsletter, Silver Bulletin. In recent weeks, he reworked it to account for President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. “In theory it should be simple,” Silver says. “But you don’t want to publish anything that hasn’t been vetted.” According to his model, the election is currently a toss-up.

Silver had initially intended to write mostly about gambling but ultimately widened his scope as he became convinced that gambling might provide a framework for understanding risk takers in other fields. The result is a book that’s more interesting—Silver managed to land an interview with Bankman-Fried shortly before his arrest in the Bahamas—and more subversive.

His account of the gaming industry can be read as a genuinely useful manual for aspiring card sharps and professional sports gamblers, but it doubles as an indictment. He shows how the bookmakers and casino operators try to maximize customer losses while excluding anyone who shows even a hint of aptitude. During his basketball betting experiment, Silver was effectively banned by several major sportsbooks, not because he was especially successful—over the course of a year he made just $5,000 on $1.8 million in wagers—but because his gambling patterns looked like somebody who was at least trying to win rather than, say, just betting on his favorite teams. “They’re hiring MIT aerospace engineers to figure out how to get you to spend more,” he says, describing the gambling industry. “The lower end of the market is definitely predatory.”

And just as casinos can be exploitative, so can Silicon Valley’s brightest lights, especially the artificial intelligence companies that are developing technologies with poorly understood risks. Silver interviewed Altman and found him fascinating, if not entirely trustworthy. “He’s saying explicitly, ‘This could destroy the world or it could be the best thing that ever happened, and I have all this power in my hands,’” Silver says. “It’s just too much power concentrated in individual people, even if they are honorable.”

Silver came away from his research concerned less about AI doomsday scenarios than about a version of the world he calls “hyper-commodified casino capitalism,” in which all aspects of life feel a bit like walking the bleakest casino floor. “It’s a world with less agency, where you’re paralyzed by choices and the choices that are made for you, and you’re not touching grass very much,” he says. “I worry about that a fair bit.”

This isn’t to say that Silver can’t find joy in front of the bleakest bank of slot machines. “Sometimes if I’ve been in Vegas for two weeks, I’ll just have a drink, put a hundred dollars on a slot machine, press a button and not think,” he says. “It’s almost naughty.”

