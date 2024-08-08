OpenAI Names Computer Scientist Zico Kolter as New Board Member

1960 Bryant Street, which houses OpenAI offices, in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, US, on Friday, May 31, 2024. For all the worries about a doom loop fueled by post-pandemic hybrid work, persistent homelessness and a fentanyl epidemic, San Francisco is once again attracting money.

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is adding a new director to its board: Zico Kolter, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University and a researcher who has studied artificial intelligence safety.

The San Francisco-based startup announced Kolter’s appointment in a blog post Thursday, making him the first computer scientist on the company’s recently reconfigured board. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Kolter said he hopes to share his technical expertise with the startup.

“I think part of my value is being deeply involved and integrated in research, and at the forefront of what’s happening in the field of not just the deployment of AI but the academic research into AI,” he said.

OpenAI overhauled its board following the brief ousting last year of Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, who in November was fired by the directors and then rehired. The episode put a spotlight on the balance of power between board directors and the company’s C-suite. Altman rejoined the company’s board in March, after an independent investigation into the events of his November ouster cleared him of wrongdoing. At the end of the probe, OpenAI also added several other directors: Sue Desmond-Hellmann, previously the head of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Nicole Seligman, an ex-Sony Entertainment executive; and Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. In June, the company added retired US Army General Paul Nakasone as well.

Kolter, who runs the machine learning department at CMU’s school of computer science, has spent over a decade at the university working on projects such as finding new ways to automatically evaluate the safety of large language models.

He is also joining the company’s safety and security committee, which makes recommendations for all of OpenAI’s projects, such as the AI software that powers its popular ChatGPT chatbot. That committee includes board chair Bret Taylor, directors Nakasone, Seligman, Altman and Adam D’Angelo — who was part of the company’s board prior to Altman’s firing and re-hiring — as well as OpenAI technical experts, the company said.

