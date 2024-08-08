Oracle, Google Veterans Join Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave to Lead AI

(Bloomberg) -- CoreWeave Inc. hired two senior executives from Google and Oracle Corp. to build out its artificial intelligence infrastructure after the Nvidia Corp.-backed cloud computing company raised billions of dollars from investors.

Chen Goldberg, who most recently served as general manager and vice president of engineering at Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit, will be the senior vice president of engineering, according to Brannin McBee, co-founder and chief development officer at CoreWeave. Sachin Jain, who was Oracle’s senior vice president of AI infrastructure and product management, will serve as chief operator officer, McBee said. They start next week.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company has become one of the most valued startups amid the AI boom while competing against large-scale services providers, or hyperscalers, such as Amazon, Google and Oracle. CoreWeave has raised $12 billion in debt and equity during the past year to fund growth.

Earlier this year, the cloud computing company offered about $1 billion to acquire Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing services provider Core Scientific Inc., which rejected the deal. CoreWeave signed $6.7 billion contracts over the next 12 years with Core Scientific, in which the services provider hosts CoreWeave’s Nvidia graphics processing units that can power AI applications in its data centers.

The hires are the latest from tech industry by CoreWeave. Nitin Agrawal joined as chief financial officer from Google, while Chetan Kapoor joined as chief product officer from Amazon Web Services.

