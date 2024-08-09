Khosla Ventures Backs AI Startup DevRev at $1.15 Billion Valuation

Cables connect to servers at a data center inside the VK Company Ltd. office in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. An insurance group part-owned by Gazprom PJSC bought a 45% stake in MF Technologies, a company that controls the majority of voting shares in VK. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- DevRev Inc., a startup using artificial intelligence for customer support and other tasks, raised $100 million from Khosla Ventures and other investors in round that valued the company at $1.15 billion.

Co-founded in 2020 by Chief Executive Officer Dheeraj Pandey, who also helped start Nutanix Inc., DevRev says its offerings use AI to improve the efficiency of employees on support, product and engineering teams.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Pandey said the technology will help make workers more efficient. “Humans can get their nights and weekends back,” he said.

In addition to Khosla Ventures, the Mayfield Fund participated in the financing for the startup. Navin Chaddha, managing partner at Mayfield, said that a big part of why he invested is Pandey’s track record founding Nutanix, adding that he regrets not investing in that one.

Chaddha was so enthusiastic about DevRev that he “wired the money in two days,” the investor said. He also called the company’s work so far “picture-perfect execution,” adding that he expects DevRev to eventually have an initial public offering.

