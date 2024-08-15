Alibaba Revenue Misses Estimates in a Blow to Revival Effort

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. posted a disappointing 4% rise in revenue, after aggressive promotions failed to drive spending in an anemic Chinese consumer environment.

Its shares slid more than 4% in pre-market trading in New York, as the core domestic commerce business shrank in the June quarter. Coupled with a 27% plunge in net income, the weak results likely unnerved investors worried about faltering consumer spending, yet hoping for a turnaround at the company that pioneered Chinese e-commerce.

Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu is spearheading an overhaul at an iconic firm that since the big tech crackdown of 2020 has struggled to consistently deliver on growth and innovation. Wu, who replaced Daniel Zhang at the helm about a year ago, is focused on enhancing its twin businesses of commerce and the cloud, while making bets on AI technology for the longer term.

On Thursday, the domestic e-commerce leader reported revenue of 243.2 billion yuan ($34 billion) in the June quarter, versus the average projection for about 249.9 billion yuan. Revenue from Taobao and Tmall — Alibaba’s core platforms — dropped a surprise 1%.

Investors worry that Alibaba’s drive to win market share back from PDD Holdings Inc. and JD.com in China will compress margins. In the three years before its report Thursday, the company has posted a loss or decline in net income for the majority of its quarterly results. Last week, PDD founder Colin Huang became China’s richest man, a potent symbol of his company’s ascent at Alibaba’s expense.

Net income fell about 27% to 24.3 billion yuan, reflecting the heavy cost of attracting and retaining shoppers. In contrast, smaller rival JD.com Inc. reported results that beat expectations, though sales climbed just 1.2%.

The three-way battle shows signs of intensifying. Alibaba and its rivals pulled out the stops during the annual “618” shopping festival, using deep discounts and A-list celebrities to try and move products from cosmetics to cake. Alibaba promised billions in cash rewards and experimented with novel approaches such as a streaming section exclusively for company CEOs.

Compounding its issues is the uncertainty shrouding the world’s No. 2 economy. Data released Thursday showed China’s economy failed to pick up after its worst stretch in five quarters, with an uneven recovery in July held back by consumer spending still lagging industrial activity and investment.

On Wednesday, bigger rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. posted better-than-anticipated earnings but warned that flagging consumption was hitting the giant fintech and cloud division that houses its payments and lending businesses.

Overseas, Alibaba’s Singapore-based Lazada arm is waging a pitched battle with a resurgent Sea Ltd. and even ByteDance Ltd., which recently expanded its footprint in Asia by swallowing Indonesia’s Tokopedia. While Alibaba’s international division remains one of the fastest-growing businesses, analysts say losses there will persist.

To counter the market gloom, Alibaba has stepped up share repurchases — most recently tacking on $25 billion to an already record buyback program for the company.

As with Tencent, the economic downturn is likely to suppress Alibaba’s once fast-growth cloud business, which hosts computing for corporate clients. After years of driving growth across its businesses, the division has managed only single-digit percentage growth in recent quarters as state-backed rivals such as China Telecom Corp. and the likes of Huawei Technologies Co. stepped up.

In response, the company is aggressively cutting prices — slashing prices by as much as 55% on more than 100 services in March, triggering a round of industry discounting. Cloud revenue grew about 6%.

Both Alibaba and Tencent have invested in the majority of China’s up-and-coming generative AI startups, fueling a costly battle that could in turn bolster their cloud sales thanks to growing appetite for AI training and inferencing.

