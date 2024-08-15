Technology

Applied Materials Forecast Meets Estimates as AI Fuels Growth

By Ian King
Signage outside Applied Materials headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on May 20. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the largest US maker of chip-manufacturing equipment, gave a sales forecast that was in line with analysts’ estimates and credited artificial intelligence spending with helping fuel growth. 

Fiscal fourth-quarter sales will be about $6.93 billion, the company said in a statement Thursday. That matched the average analyst estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, minus certain items, will be roughly $2.18 a share. Analysts were projecting $2.15 for the period, which runs through October.

The shares were down slightly in late trading, a sign some investors were looking for a brighter outlook. As a key supplier to the world’s largest chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and Intel Corp., Applied Materials has benefited from a rush to build AI chips. 

Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Applied Materials had earlier closed at $211.83 in the regular session in New York, up 31% for the year.

Profit in the third quarter was $2.12 a share, excluding some items, on revenue of $6.78 billion. Analysts estimated $2.03 a share in earnings $6.68 billion in sales.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos