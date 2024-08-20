Citadel Nabs Goldman Tech Chief in Latest Poach From Wall Street

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Technology Officer Atte Lahtiranta is making the now-familiar jump from the Wall Street bank to Citadel, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund.

Citadel tapped Lahtiranta to run its core engineering group, with responsibility for the technology underpinning its trading and risk functions — the kind of role that Griffin himself has identified as having the attention of bosses at big investing firms.

The focus on artificial intelligence has put the spotlight on positions such as CTO and chief information officer, Griffin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in May. Executives in those jobs have key seats at the table and “they’ve got the attention of the CEO,” he said.

After being hired by Goldman in 2019, Lahtiranta was immediately put to test in his first few months on the job as the onset of the Covid pandemic forced the firm to abandon offices and continue operations from disparate locations — a period that ultimately proved immensely profitable for the investment bank.

Firms such as Citadel and its rivals have been digging deeper into their wallets to attract top talent from the big banks as well as their peers. The increasingly competitive market has led to ever-costlier compensation packages for a variety of roles.

Griffin’s hedge fund has been a popular destination for Goldman veterans, with key investing, operational and administrative positions held by executives formerly at the New York-based bank. They include Pablo Salame, the former Goldman trading chief who now helps run the hedge fund.

Citadel’s success has relied on its engineering expertise and ability to attract talent, according to Umesh Subramanian, a Goldman alum himself and now Citadel’s CTO.

“We look forward to welcoming Atte,” he said.

Lahtiranta was part of a wave of lateral partner hires that Goldman made in the early days of Chief Executive Officer David Solomon’s time atop the firm. That marked a break from years past, when the investment bank was reluctant to hire from rivals at the partner level, its senior-most rank.

The hiring of Lahtiranta and Marco Argenti — now Goldman’s chief information officer — was touted at the time by Solomon, who identified technology as the key to competing in rapidly reshaping markets and winning share from rivals.

