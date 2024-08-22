Former GOP Leader Mike Gallagher Joins Palantir as Head of Defense

(Bloomberg) -- Former Republican Representative Mike Gallagher is joining Palantir Technologies Inc. as its head of defense, adding a high-profile government official and prominent China hawk to the company’s ranks as it continues to chase government contracts.

Gallagher, who represented Wisconsin, made a name for himself leading a bipartisan group of lawmakers that introduced legislation to force TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell it or face a ban in the US.

In the new position, Gallagher will be reporting to Palantir Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp, and said he’ll be working at the company full-time. “I’ve never done anything half-ass in my life,” Gallagher said. “I’ll give this all the talent and energy I have.”

In the House, Gallagher served as chairman of the high-profile House select committee on China, aiming to ensure US supremacy in sectors like critical technology. The position aligns with Palantir’s warnings about the need for US dominance in areas such as artificial intelligence.

“Mike’s unique talents have helped to shape US policy towards our adversaries,” Karp said in a statement. “I am delighted he is joining Palantir, and am certain he will play an invaluable role.”

Gallagher said he’s currently on-boarding for the job, in which he’ll lead Palantir’s defense business, selling its data analysis technology to the US government and allied countries. Defense technology sales represent the majority of the company’s government business, a sector it expects to grow. The Defense Department recently named Palantir prime contractor on a major contract involving artificial intelligence.

Before Gallagher resigned from the House in April, reports had circulated that he planned to join the company, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, but the role hadn’t been formally announced.

Gallagher said he’s known about Palantir for a decade, and met Karp for the first time a few years ago when they were both on a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum. Gallagher said Karp impressed him with his candor. “Most government officials and commercial leaders are afraid of saying interesting things or even true things,” Gallagher said. “Dr. Karp wasn’t.”

With the new job, Gallagher replaces Doug Philippone, a company veteran who will remain as an adviser to Palantir in addition to working at his VC firm, Snowpoint Ventures.

