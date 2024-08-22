Mike Lynch, Whose Tech Success Story Was Unfinished, Dies at 59

(Bloomberg) -- Mike Lynch, the British tech tycoon who was attempting to restore his reputation over the ill-fated sale of his software company to Hewlett Packard Co., has died. He was 59.

His death, in the sinking of a yacht during a severe storm off the coast of Italy, was confirmed by people with direct knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified. One of his two daughters, Hannah, remains among those unaccounted for. His wife, Angela Bacares, managed to escape with her life.

Lynch was “one of the brightest minds the technology sector has ever seen,” said a statement released by Luminance Technologies Ltd., an artificial intelligence software company Lynch helped get off the ground as a founding investor.

The luxury yacht outing was a celebration, with a small group of advisers, of Lynch’s recent acquittal on fraud charges. The Bayesian, named for a British mathematician, capsized in severe weather on Monday with 22 people on board.

Also among the confirmed victims was Jonathan Bloomer, the chairman of Morgan Stanley International who had served on the audit committee of Lynch’s company; Bloomer’s wife, Judy; Chris Morvillo, a US defense lawyer who represented Lynch in the criminal trial; and Morvillo’s wife, Neda.

Lynch and his family made their home on a country estate near Woodbridge, Suffolk, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of London, where he kept rare-breed cattle.

Rebuilding Reputation

Hailed at times as “Britain’s Bill Gates,” Lynch was seeking to rehabilitate his standing as one of Europe’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Just two months ago, he walked free from court when a San Francisco jury found him not guilty of charges that he duped HP into overpaying for his software firm, Autonomy Corp.

For years, Lynch argued that he had been scapegoated over HP’s 2011 acquisition of his company. HP paid $11 billion for Autonomy, the UK’s second-largest software company, only to write down $8.8 billion of the purchase price a year later.

Even after his acquittal on criminal charges, Lynch was still facing a sizeable damages claim from HP in a civil case in London, where a British judge declared him responsible for creating the illusion of a company much larger and more successful than it really was.

Autonomy’s success — its software could extract useful information from unstructured sources including phone calls, emails and video — made Lynch one of the best-known British technology executives. He was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Confederation of British Industry in 1999. In 2000, Time magazine named him one of the 25 most influential technology leaders in Europe.

“Mike was a unique British tech talent,” prominent UK technology analyst Richard Holway, who had known Lynch since the 1990s, wrote on LinkedIn. “Goodness knows what he could have achieved next.”

Advised Prime Ministers

He was awarded an Order of the British Empire for services to enterprise in 2006. The same year, he was appointed as non-executive director to the board of the British Broadcasting Corp., the world’s biggest public broadcaster. He advised two British prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.

Lynch personally made at least $500 million from the HP deal. He then set up venture capital firm Invoke Capital, founding a series of tech companies run by former employees. The most successful was Darktrace Plc, a cybersecurity business that uses AI to detect suspicious activity in a company’s IT network. Forbes magazine estimated his net worth to be $1 billion in 2015, the sole year he was named to its list of global billionaires.

HP, along with US prosecutors, alleged that Lynch and Autonomy’s former finance chief used accounting tricks to inflate the company’s revenue ahead of the 2011 sale.

The San Francisco trial placed huge pressures on the tech founder, who was forced to wear an ankle monitor and confined to 24-hour supervision by private security guards he had to pay for. On the stand, Lynch claimed ignorance of some of the wrongdoing attributed to him, saying he delegated key decisions to underlings.

Autonomy “wasn’t perfect,” Lynch testified at the trial. “The reality of life is that it’s nuanced and it’s messy and sometimes you do your best to get through it. And companies are just like that.” When the verdict came, following two days of deliberations, Lynch hugged his lawyer and wiped his eyes.

Irish Parents

Michael Richard Lynch was born on June 16, 1965, and raised in Ilford, which is part of East London, and Chelmsford. Both of his parents were Irish — his mother a nurse and father a firefighter, according to the Guardian.

At 11, he won a scholarship to study at the private Bancroft’s School, an exclusive brick campus on the outskirts of London. He studied natural sciences at Christ’s College in Cambridge and earned a Ph.D. in signal processing and communications research at the University of Cambridge.

He focused his early research on the mathematical theories of the 18th-century theologian and mathematician Thomas Bayes, who sought to refine the study of probability. Bayes would remain a singular impact all his life, and Lynch was known to spend time with journalists explaining how Bayesian logic could be used to search for patterns.

Lynch’s first company, formed in the 1980s, produced audio products for the recording industry, the Guardian reported. In 1991, he co-founded Cambridge Neurodynamics, which specialized in computer-based finger print recognition.

Lynch co-founded Autonomy in 1996. HP’s acquisition of the company was initially seen as a validation of UK technology and the Cambridge “Silicon Fen” tech cluster where Autonomy was based.

Accounting Allegations

In 2012, HP publicly accused Autonomy and its executives of accounting failures. The lawsuit followed — with HP alleging that Lynch was obsessed with boosting the company’s financial results. Lynch chose to fight the civil trial with HP in London before facing a US jury in the hope that a ruling on home soil would help his case.

In 20 days of testimony in the UK civil case, he served up a litany of anecdotes aiming to illustrate that HP was riven with executive turmoil and infighting as the company replaced its chief executive officer and pivoted on strategy shortly after the disastrous Autonomy deal.

He largely succeeded. Documents showed HP executives turning on each other — with HP CEO Meg Whitman, the onetime candidate for governor of California and current US ambassador to Kenya, saying she’d be prepared to throw her predecessor Leo Apotheker “under the bus in a tit for tat.” Taking over just as HP closed the Autonomy deal, Whitman sought to focus the firm back on its core PC unit to better manage the sprawling business.

But after one of the longest and most expensive trials in British history, Judge Robert Hildyard ruled in 2022 that Lynch had fraudulently boosted the value of the company. “One of the tragedies of the case is clear: an innovative and ground-breaking product, its architect and the company will probably always be associated with fraud,” the judge said in the ruling.

The judge was still to decide the damages Lynch would have to pay. HP was seeking $4 billion from him and his finance chief, but the judge had cautioned that it was likely to get substantially less than that.

Those looming penalties from the civil suit did not dent Lynch’s ambitions once he was released from house arrest in the US.

“I am looking forward to returning to the UK and getting back to what I love most: my family and innovating in my field,” Lynch said in a statement after the California jury cleared him of criminal wrongdoing.

(Updates fifth graph with deaths of Chris Morvillo and his wife)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.