Workday Disappoints Investors With In-Line Sales Outlook

Workday signage at an exhibitor booth during The AI Summit New York 2023 in New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The conference's agenda is designed to enable discovery of actionable insights to leverage AI for commercial success. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Workday Inc. maintained its fiscal-year outlook and reported subscription sales in line with estimates, disappointing investors who hoped the company would take advantage of corporate demand for artificial intelligence tools.

Subscription revenue, which makes up most of Workday’s total sales, increased 17% to $1.9 billion in the fiscal second quarter, the company said Thursday in a statement. The reported revenue met the average projection from analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Pleasanton, California-based company also maintained its fiscal-year subscription forecast of as much as $7.73 billion while bumping its operating margin outlook to 25.25% from 25%. It also announced a $1 billion share buyback program.

The shares declined about 5.8% in extended trading after closing at $231.08 in New York. The stock has dropped 16% this year.

Under Chief Executive Officer Carl Eschenbach, the maker of software for business tasks such as managing personnel has been introducing new features and trying to expand its customer base. In July, Workday announced a partnership with Salesforce Inc. to build an AI tool that works between their platforms.

Analysts had pointed ahead of the earnings to the potential negative affect of corporate job reductions on software makers like Workday, which charge customers per user. The company said its near-term subscription backlog, watched as a metric of business momentum, was $6.8 billion. Analysts, on average, expected $6.76 billion.

The results suggest a tough climate for growth in users, said Anurag Rana, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Enterprises continue to remain in a cost-cutting mode with below-average headcount addition.”

Workday reported profit, excluding some items, of $1.75 a share in the period ended July 31, compared with an average estimate of $1.64.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.