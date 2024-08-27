Google Refused Permission to Build Data Center Near Dublin

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has been refused permission to build a data center just outside Dublin for failing to meet some of Ireland’s sustainability requirements.

The tech giant’s plan to develop a 72,400 square-meter (779,310 square-foot) data storage facility was rejected by South Dublin County Council in a decision published last week. The council wrote that Google hadn’t provided enough detail on “how the proposal will impact the power supply once operational” in 2027, according to the decision.

Electricity grid constraints are one of Ireland’s biggest infrastructure challenges, in part exacerbated by the growth of power-hungry data centers that enable cloud services and artificial intelligence. These facilities, drawn to Ireland because of its moderate climate and role as a regional business hub, are forecast to consume a third of the country’s energy by 2026, up from 18% in 2022.

Dublin is home to Google’s European headquarters and two operational data centers. Google has previously announced a goal to run its data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030.

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment. The company has a month to appeal the council’s decision.

