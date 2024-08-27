Meta Shuttering Augmented Reality Studio Amid Pivot to AI

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. will close an augmented reality studio to prioritize investments in other areas, including a burgeoning artificial intelligence business.

The studio, called Meta Spark, allows developers to make digital filters that are overlaid onto videos in the company’s Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps. It was first launched to compete with photo-sharing app Snapchat, which became popular for its image filters. The studio will shut down on Jan. 14, 2025, the company said Tuesday in a statement, though Meta will still offer AR effects that it created in-house.

“After thorough consideration, it was determined that Meta will prioritize investments in other company priorities,” the company wrote in an accompanying post. “With the decision to shut down the Meta Spark platform, we’re also shifting resources to the next generation of experiences, across new form factors like glasses.”

The company lost about $50 billion on augmented and virtual reality products through January of this year. So far, its efforts to sell virtual and augmented reality devices, including headsets, have faltered.

More recently, Meta’s focus has shifted to artificial intelligence. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said that AI will be the biggest area of investment for the firm this year, and it plans to spend as much as $40 billion on infrastructure to support the technology, including hardware, data centers and servers.

