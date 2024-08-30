Super Micro Confirms It Will Delay Annual Financial Filings

Signage for Super Micro Computer Inc. during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The trade show runs through June 2. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. said that it won’t file its annual financial report while a special board committee reviews internal controls, confirming a statement earlier this week that sent the shares on their worst drop in almost six years.

The maker of computer servers said it would take “unreasonable effort or expense” to file on time its annual 10-K financial disclosures for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30.

Super Micro first announced on Aug. 28 that it would delay the financial documents and confirmed its decision Friday in a regulatory filing. The San Jose, California-based company said a special committee is working diligently to assess the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting.

Earlier this week, short-seller Hindenburg Research released a critical report alleging “glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues.”

Super Micro repeated its assertion that it doesn’t expect the annual financial filing to contain any material changes to its results announced on Aug. 6.

After Friday’s filing, the shares gained about 2% in extended trading. Earlier, the stock suffered its worst week since October 2018, dropping 29% to $437.70 at the close in New York.

The company sells high-powered servers for data centers and has experienced an explosion in demand for its wares amid the artificial intelligence boom, making its shares a proxy for enthusiasm in the technology. Super Micro’s stock more than tripled last year.

