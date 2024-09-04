HPE Reports Disappointing Margins on AI Server Business

Server room at the Yotta Data Services Pvt. data center in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024. Yotta Data Services is buying thousands of Nvidia chips to offer AI capabilities in India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported weaker-than-expected profitability, suggesting lower margins than anticipated in its closely watched business of selling servers for artificial intelligence work.

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted gross margins were 31.8%, a decline from the period a year ago, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated 33.4%

Hardware makers including HPE, Dell Technologies Inc. and Super Micro Computer Inc. have enjoyed a jump in customer demand for high-powered servers to handle AI tasks. HPE reported $1.3 billion in revenue from this business line in the quarter that ended July 31, a 39% increase from the previous quarter and higher than analysts’ average estimate.

The shares declined about 3% in extended trading after closing at $18.77 in New York. The stock has gained 11% this year through the close.

Investors have become increasingly concerned about the lower margins of most AI servers, owing to the expensive semiconductors they contain made by companies such as Nvidia Corp. In an interview, Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said that over time HPE will sell more higher-margin products and services along with the AI servers.

Revenue increased 10% to $7.71 billion in the period, compared with the $7.66 billion average estimate. It’s the biggest year-over-year sales increase in six quarters. Profit, excluding some items, was 50 cents a share. Analysts, on average, projected 47 cents.

