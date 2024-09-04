Microsoft Cleared by UK Watchdog Over Ex-Inflection Staff Hires

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s investment into Inflection AI avoided in-depth scrutiny from the UK antitrust watchdog after it ruled that the hiring of ex-employees from the startup didn’t cause any regulatory concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that while the tie-up was classed as a merger, it won’t substantially reduce competition in the sector.

“Inflection AI is not a strong competitor to the consumer chatbots that Microsoft has developed directly Copilot and in partnership with OpenAI,” Joel Bamford, the CMA’s executive director, said in a Linkedin statement.

The CMA had the power to look at the arrangement as “the transfer of assets or employees – can be regarded as a merger where the transfer includes not just assets or employees but also enables a particular business activity to be continued,” they said.

