SK Hynix Sinks, Dragging Korean Stocks on Nvidia Rout

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean equities opened sharply lower Wednesday, dragged by losses in chipmaker stocks after Nvidia Corp. was hit by fresh worries about overheating in the artificial intelligence rally.
South Korea’s equity benchmark Kospi dropped as much as 3% in early trading, its biggest decline since the Aug. 5 market meltdown. Memory chipmaker and key Nvidia supplier SK Hynix Inc. plunged as much as 9.2% while larger peer Samsung Electronics Co. tumbled 3.7%.
(Corrects date to Aug. 5 in second paragraph.)
