SK Hynix Sinks, Dragging Korean Stocks on Nvidia Rout

The SK Hynix Inc. logo is displayed atop the company's semiconductor plant in this aerial photograph taken above Icheon, South Korea, on Monday, July 22, 2019. SK Hynix is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 25. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean equities opened sharply lower Wednesday, dragged by losses in chipmaker stocks after Nvidia Corp. was hit by fresh worries about overheating in the artificial intelligence rally.

South Korea’s equity benchmark Kospi dropped as much as 3% in early trading, its biggest decline since the Aug. 5 market meltdown. Memory chipmaker and key Nvidia supplier SK Hynix Inc. plunged as much as 9.2% while larger peer Samsung Electronics Co. tumbled 3.7%.

(Corrects date to Aug. 5 in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.