Broadcom Report Is Tech Bulls’ Next Hope to Turn AI Trade Around

(Bloomberg) -- As skepticism about the artificial intelligence trade mounts on Wall Street, bulls are looking to results from chipmaker Broadcom Inc. for a reset.

The company is due to report after the close, and if it confirms that AI demand is still strong, it may help soothe investors’ nerves. Nvidia Corp.’s results last week failed to live up to lofty expectations, sparking a selloff for AI-exposed stocks, while worries about when companies’ spending on the new technology will start to pay off have been a theme of the whole earnings season.

“Broadcom is well positioned to ride to the market’s rescue,” said Chris Barto, senior investment analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group, noting that the firm is well run and diversified while trading at a lower valuation than most AI-exposed stocks. “It never got the hype that companies like Nvidia did, but I think its results this quarter will bolster the view that AI isn’t going to be a short-term spending spree.”

Broadcom, which is a supplier to Apple Inc. and other big tech companies, cemented its status as a major beneficiary of AI spending last quarter, when revenue from AI products reached a record $3.1 billion — making up about a quarter of total sales.

For fiscal 2024, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan predicted AI-related sales of more than $11 billion — a forecast that analysts at Citigroup expect to be raised today. Total revenue for the year is expected to soar 44% to around $52 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would beat the overall chip sector, which Bloomberg Intelligence predicts will see sales growth of about 26%.

“The first generation of AI spending was on processing ability, chips and servers, but the next wave will be in connecting the data centers, and that’s where Broadcom fits in,” said Aash Shah, senior portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments. “That kind of capex is really in its early innings, and it is definitely underappreciated how much of it Broadcom is poised to capture.” Shah said Broadcom is one of his favorite stocks.

The AI tailwind has supported the shares this year — they’re up 38% even after a volatile few months, making Broadcom one of the top performers on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which is up 14%. The options market is implying a move of 6.7% in either direction for Broadcom stock following the report.

Despite this year’s gain, the shares are still cheaper than other AI plays including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Arm Holdings Plc., trading at about 26 times estimated earnings.

“Relative to the more pure-play AI names, Broadcom behaves a bit defensively,” said Melissa Otto, head of TMT research at S&P Global Visible Alpha. “It trades at a lower valuation and has more diversified businesses, although it is also hooked into this fantastic AI theme that is seeing a lot of growth.”

That growth potential, coupled with a less-demanding multiple, is why Broadcom is so well liked on Wall Street, with nearly 90% of analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommending to buy the stock. The average price target implies gains of more than 25% over the next twelve months.

“It may not offer the upside you see elsewhere, but it doesn’t carry the downside risk either,” Otto said. “It’s an AI play for those who don’t want a wild one.”

Tech Chart of the Day

One of the most old-school tech names on Wall Street has been staging a dramatic comeback. International Business Machines Corp. is up about 25% this year, and it last closed at its highest since April 2013. The company’s most recent results showed better-than-expected revenue and a jump in bookings for its AI business.

Top Tech Stories

Verizon Communications Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire rival telecommunications operator Frontier Communications Parent Inc., according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported weaker-than-expected margins, suggesting lower profitability than anticipated in its closely watched business of selling servers for artificial intelligence work.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s revenue rose 33% in August, accelerating from the previous month thanks to demand for servers powering AI applications.

Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. rolled out a package of artificial intelligence services, as the company seeks new avenues of growth following a multiyear government crackdown.

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 18 million copies in two weeks — one of the fastest starts the global gaming industry has seen. That record pace has in turn minted millions for its earliest and biggest investor.

Earnings Due Thursday

--With assistance from Henry Ren.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.