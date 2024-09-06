National Security Council Spokeswoman to Join OpenAI Press Team

A symbol for the OpenAI virtual assistant on a smartphone, arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The public release of advanced generative AI tools such as Googles Gemini, Meta AI, and OpenAIs ChatGPT over the past two years has heightened fears that millions of workers could be displaced. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A White House National Security Council spokeswoman who oversaw communications on China issues and hostage negotiations is leaving the Biden administration to join OpenAI Inc.

Deputy spokesperson Kate Waters is joining OpenAI’s communications team starting next week to work on issues related to US and global policy as well as national security.

“She’s been an incredible talent, a terrific teammate, a leader, a friend and the hole that she’s going to leave is very, very deep. Very, very deep,” National Security Council Coordinator and White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday.

In her role at NSC, Waters handled White House communications on US-China relations, including sensitive events such as when an alleged Chinese spy balloon entered US airspace in early 2023, which caused ties with Beijing to reach a fresh low point, as well as last year’s summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. She also managed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s trip last week to Beijing.

Also part of her portfolio was the public messaging around hostage releases. Waters oversaw a few high-profile ones, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and the biggest prisoner exchange with Russia since the Cold War that brought Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, journalist Alsu Kurmasheva and former US Marine Paul Whelan home last month.

Waters previously worked in then-Senator Kamala Harris’ office and served as her traveling press secretary during her first presidential bid for the 2020 election. She also served as press secretary for the Department of Agriculture under the Biden-Harris administration and worked on the campaigns of Senator Mark Warner, Representative Abby Finkenauer and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The National Security Council communications team has had little turnover this year. The last departure was spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, who left in July to join the Democratic National Committee.

Waters is being replaced as deputy spokesperson by NSC communications team member Eduardo Maia Silva.

