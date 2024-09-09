Oracle Shares Gain as Profit Tops Estimates on Cloud Expansion

Buildings stand at the Oracle Corp. headquarters campus in Redwood City, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Oracle Corp., the worlds second-largest software maker, is weighing a surprise bid for part of TikToks business, seeking to rival Microsoft Corp. in the race to acquire the viral video streaming app, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, signaling that artificial intelligence demand continues to help its cloud computing business boost earnings.

Earnings, excluding some items, were $1.39 a share, Oracle said Monday in a statement. Revenue increased 7% to $13.3 billion in the period ended Aug. 31. Analysts, on average, estimated profit of $1.33 a share on sales of $13.3 billion.

The Austin-based company, known for its database software, is focused on expanding the cloud infrastructure business to compete with Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Oracle’s cloud has developed a reputation for success with generative artificial intelligence workloads — the company touted customers including including Reka and Elon Musk’s xAI. Oracle also announced a new agreement Monday to make its namesake database available on the Amazon Web Services cloud. Similar deals had been inked with Microsoft and Google previously, and are seen by analysts as a way to modernize Oracle’s database business.

“As cloud services became Oracle’s largest business, both our operating income and earnings per share growth accelerated,” Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz said in the statement.

Fiscal first-quarter cloud revenue increased 21% to $5.6 billion, meeting estimates. Of that, $2.2 billion came from renting computing and storage.

The shares gained about 7% in extended trading after closing at $139.89 in New York. Oracle has been one the best-performing large software stocks this year, rising 33% this year through the close.

