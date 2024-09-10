Glean Value Hits $4.6 Billion in Funding Round With DST, SoftBank

(Bloomberg) -- Glean Technologies Inc. raised over $260 million, more than doubling its valuation from earlier in the year to $4.6 billion, and said it will use the funds to build up its enterprise AI platform and expand globally.

The company also announced new automation features and integrations with Zendesk Inc. and Salesforce Inc. in a statement on Tuesday.

Glean was founded by former Google engineers in 2019 as a search engine for companies, helping employees access internal data. It has since added an AI assistant and a platform that lets users build their own AI apps. The company raised more than $200 million at a $2.2 billion valuation in February. Customers include Reddit Inc., Instacart and Databricks.

Altimeter and DST Global led the round, with participation from new investors Craft Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors.

