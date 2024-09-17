BlackRock, Microsoft Aim to Raise US$30 Billion for AI Investments

Tyler Radke, director and lead equity research analyst responsible for covering Global Software Citi, and Doug Clinton, co-founder and managing partner at Deepw

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are teaming up to invest in data centers and other infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence.

The strategy, dubbed the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership, will aim to attract US$30 billion of private equity capital, leveraging that to as much as $100 billion to invest, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

“Mobilizing private capital to build AI infrastructure like data centers and power will unlock a multi-trillion-dollar long-term investment opportunity,” BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in the statement.

The Financial Times reported the partnership earlier.

