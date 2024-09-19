Datamaran Gets $33 Million Investment From Morgan Stanley Funds

A wind turbine at the Bear Mountain Wind Park near Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The wind power facility in the north eastern corner of British Columbia, with 34 wind turbines run by Bear Mountain Wind LP, has been in operation since 2009 and has a 25 year power for purchase agreement with BC Hydro. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Datamaran Ltd., a software company that specializes in ESG, said it received $33 million in Series C financing from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it will use part of the proceeds to advance its generative AI capabilities.

Datamaran, which counts Dell Technologies Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. among its clients, offers an analytics platform for clients to monitor risk and track adherence to the growing number of environmental, social and governance-related regulations.

“This investment will enable us to stay at the forefront of innovation in AI-powered software to serve our clients’ growing needs,” said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, Datamaran’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

Morgan Stanley was drawn to the company because it’s “a market leader in providing technology that enables companies to embed ESG into their business practices,” said Lincoln Isetta, managing director of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, in the statement.

Datamaran hasn’t disclosed a valuation for the company. Its Series B round raised £11.7 million ($15.5 million) in 2022.

