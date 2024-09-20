For His 95th Book, Wellness Guru Deepak Chopra Goes All-In on AI

(Bloomberg) -- Deepak Chopra—the health guru, spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey and founder of the wellness-focused Chopra Foundation—is going all in on artificial intelligence.

Chopra’s 95th book, Digital Dharma: How AI Can Elevate Spiritual Intelligence and Personal Wellbeing is out this week. The book was blurbed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is “very spiritual,” Chopra says. “He loves to meditate, so we became good friends.”

Speaking with Bloomberg via Zoom from New York, the 77-year-old calls the book “a big adventure. We’re taking spirituality, philosophy, religion and science and AI, and putting it all together.”

In June, Chopra launched “Digital Deepak,” what he calls his AI twin. Digital Deepak can answer questions on health and spirituality in English, Spanish, Hindi and Arabic. The real Chopra has also signed up to voice-cloning startup ElevenLabs—so now an AI version of him can read anything to you aloud, whether his own books or the Tripitaka.

He says that one of the ways Digital Deepak can be useful is by giving tips to help to manage stress. “In my experience, it doesn’t matter what you do, stress overrides everything,” says Chopra, who says he’s seen people with healthy diets who exercise often become ill because of chronic stress. “Unless we tackle stress, everything else becomes, you know, marginally effective.”

So I put a question to Digital Deepak—I told the AI I was stressed about a deadline—and it advised me to take deep breaths to calm my mind, break down the task into smaller parts and meditate.

The advice was similar, if somewhat obvious, to what the real Chopra told me when I asked him how to best manage stress. He advised breathing exercises and tools like yoga or going for walks outside.

Chopra adds that one of the benefits of AI—as opposed to just reading his books to get his takeaways on everything from stress to spirituality for yourself—is being able to communicate with an audience in their own language in real time.

He recalls a recent trip to Lima, Peru, where translation was often an issue. “There used to be all this hassle, and now people were asking Digital Deepak questions in Spanish and getting the responses in Spanish,” he says. “It gives access to all my knowledge on personal well-being without us necessarily speaking the same language.”

He says he has further plans to integrate his AI twin with the fast-growing wearables market.

“If you’re wearing an Oura ring or an Apple Watch, it monitors things like your sleep patterns, and we can then personalize your well-being for you,” Chopra says. He adds that the data is already there and just needs to be harnessed properly.

But no matter how advanced these new systems can seem, he says they’re no match for the human experience. “Your creativity will never be replaced by a machine. Because, after all, machines are algorithms, and creativity is fundamentally breaking the algorithm,” he says. “It just gives you the opportunity to harness your creativity with a broader knowledge base.”

