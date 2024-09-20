Macklem Warns AI May Push Prices Higher Through Demand Boost

Warren Lovely, chief rates strategist of National Bank Financial, Laura Lau, CIO of Brompton Group, and Bipan Rai, managing director and portfolio strategy at BMO Global Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg and talks about their reaction about the BoC cutting interest rate for the third meeting in a row.

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that artificial intelligence technologies may add to inflationary pressures as well as price and labor volatility in the short run.

In a Friday speech in Toronto, Macklem said strong investment in AI is boosting demand as rising equity prices and hiring add to consumption. Electricity demand is also “surging” because of the massive computing requirements of the technology. If those forces outweigh the expansion of productive capacity, the result may be faster price growth.

“AI could boost demand more than it adds to supply through faster productivity growth. And if that happens, AI adoption may add to inflationary pressures in the near term,” he said in prepared remarks.

Still, Macklem said the productivity gains of artificial intelligence adoption will increase supply and potential growth in the long run, allowing workers’ compensation and spending to rise with fewer price pressures.

“In the long run, we can expect AI to boost productivity. Higher productivity allows for higher wages and more spending without pushing up inflation,” he said.

The speech made no reference to the near term outlook for interest rates in Canada. Yearly price pressures hit the central bank’s 2% target in August, and the comments suggest policymakers remain focused on potential upside risk to inflation even as they’re cutting interest rates.

Officials have already lowered borrowing costs three times since June, bringing the overnight rate to 4.25%, and they’ve signaled more cuts to come. Markets are pricing about a 50% chance that policymakers will lower the benchmark overnight rate by 50 basis points at their next meeting on Oct. 23.

Macklem’s speech also warned that AI has the potential to add to volatility as it impacts the price-setting behavior of companies, given evidence that digitally intensive firms change their prices more often than those who aren’t.

Assuming no impact to firms’ competition, “this means the Phillips curve might be steeper than previously thought,” Macklem said, “suggesting inflation could be more volatile than it was in the 25 years before the pandemic,” especially in a more “shock-prone world.”

The central bank governor said that there’s little evidence that AI is displacing employment at this point — and that digitalization and the commercialization of the technologies “have likely been net job creators in Canada.”

Still, the faster pace of adoption is also likely to disrupt the labor force, even while labor demand may be increased.

“In past change cycles the technology was diffused over a prolonged period, so the labor force had time to adjust. But this time adoption may happen much faster, creating more disruption and a loss of livelihoods that will be difficult to replace,” Macklem said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.