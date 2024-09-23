HSBC Looking to Join AI Infrastructure Finance Boom, Keefe Says

Nicole Inui, head of U.S. and LatAm equity strategy at HSBC, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss sectors to withstand recession-sparked volatility.

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc wants to join in the rush to finance the infrastructure needed to roll out artificial intelligence, according to one of the lender’s most senior investment bankers.

“We’re actually ramping up our presence in infrastructure finance,” Gerry Keefe, co-head of global banking coverage at HSBC, told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Monday. “This is going to be a point of focus for the next couple of years.”

Last week, BlackRock Inc. and Microsoft Corp. said they would team up as part of a group seeking to raise $30 billion of private equity capital to build data warehouses and energy infrastructure for the expansion of AI technology.

“There has never been more capital available for financing this type of activity,” said Keefe. “We’ve been very focused recently on digital infrastructure and helping to build out both infrastructure that relates to power as well as data centers required for the compute that will support this AI boom.”

