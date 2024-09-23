Lightspeed Leads $65 Million Round by India AI Diagnostics Firm

NEW YORK- NOVEMBER 27: A doctor examines the x-rays of a tuberculosis (TB) patient at a TB clinic Novmeber 27, 2002 in Brooklyn, New York. Healthcare workers around the country oversee patients in a program called Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) that ensures carriers of the tuberculosis bacteria take their medication. Tuberculosis is a contagious disease of the lungs that is spread through the air and kills around 2 million people annually, mainly in third world countries. It is relatively easy and affordable to treat, with a six-month series of drugs costing around 10 dollars. While the number of TB cases in the United States has dropped in recent years, the disease is still particularly strong among the foreign-born, the homeless and impoverished contributing to the deaths of thousands of Americans yearly. As of 2000, over 16,000 Americans have contracted tuberculosis. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Photographer: Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

(Bloomberg) -- Indian startup Qure.AI raised $65 million from investors led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and 360 ONE Asset Management, gaining funds to expand and develop its products that use artificial intelligence to help detect diseases.

Merck & Co.’s Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Kae Capital joined the Series D round, along with existing investors including Novo Holdings, Health Quad, and TeamFund, the startup said Monday in a statement. It plans to use the proceeds to expand in the US and other markets, improve its generative AI foundation models and fund acquisitions.

The Mumbai-based startup’s products use AI to help identify and manage critical diseases at more than 3,000 imaging sites in over 90 countries. The company, founded in 2016, says its solutions outdo human radiologists and physicians in diagnosing conditions like tuberculosis, lung cancer and stroke. Several of its products are cleared for use by US and European Union regulators.

AI is helping overcome health care bottlenecks, said Prashant Warier, Qure.AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer. The technology is increasingly being used in areas such as drug discovery, patient management in hospitals and surgical robots.

