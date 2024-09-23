OpenAI News Account on X Compromised, Sends Posts About Crypto

The ChatGPT virtual assistant logo on a smartphone arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The public release of advanced generative AI tools such as Googles Gemini, Meta AI, and OpenAIs ChatGPT over the past two years has heightened fears that millions of workers could be displaced. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI said one of its accounts on X was compromised on Monday, when an unauthorized individual sent out posts soliciting users to click through to a crypto token falsely claiming to be related to the artificial intelligence startup.

The company said it was aware of the issue, and was looking into it. The posts, which came from the account @OpenAINewsroom, appeared around 7 p.m. New York time and were still visible for some users about an hour later, before being deleted.

This isn’t the first instance of a fraudulent crypto-related post from an account linked to OpenAI. On Sunday, researcher Jason Wei’s account posted a similar message claiming to announce a token called $OPENAI. And in June, OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki’s account was hijacked. Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati’s account was briefly taken over as well in June 2023.

