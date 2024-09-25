Micron Soars After AI Computing Demand Bolsters Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory chips, surged in late trading after giving surprisingly strong sales and profit forecasts, helped by demand for artificial intelligence gear.

Fiscal first-quarter revenue will be about $8.7 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.32 billion. Profit will be about $1.74 a share, minus certain items, versus a projection of $1.52.

Orders for a type of product called high-bandwidth memory have added a lucrative new revenue stream for Micron and other chipmakers. The technology helps develop AI systems by providing more rapid access to massive pools of information.

Demand has been outpacing supply, letting Micron boost prices and secure long-term guaranteed contracts. It’s already sold out of the product for 2024 and 2025, the company said Wednesday.

The shares rose about 10% in extended trading following the announcement. Micron, which had gained 12% this year, closed at $95.77 in regular New York trading.

Micron’s revenue gained 93% to $7.75 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Aug. 29. Excluding certain items, profit was $1.18 per share. On average, analyst had estimated a profit of $1.12 a share on revenue of $7.66 billion.

Micron makes dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, a type of chip that temporarily holds information and works alongside processors from companies such as Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. It also make Nand flash memory — semiconductors that store information in everything ranging from data-center computers to smartphones.

“Robust AI demand drove a strong ramp of our data center DRAM products,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in the statement. “We are entering fiscal 2025 with the best competitive positioning in Micron’s history.”

The company is one of only a handful that have survived the industry’s brutal boom-and-bust cycles over the devices. Those swings in demand have made it difficult maintain consistent profits, but the company has been emerging from the latest downturn. The chipmaker competes with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in the memory market.



