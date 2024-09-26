Australian Regulators Working With Banks to Monitor AI Adoption

A paddler in Sydney Harbour and the skyline of the central business district (CBD) in Sydney, Australia. in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Australian household spending declined for a third consecutive month as the delta variant of coronavirus swept the east coast and nations largest cities. Photographer: Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s financial regulators are engaging with the industry to understand and monitor the adoption of artificial intelligence, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

The use of AI has brought economic benefits as banks have been using the tool for both back- and front-office operations to improve efficiency, but its widespread use brings risks, the RBA said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Review.

“How AI-related risks could interact with other risks and vulnerabilities in the global economy and financial system, including geopolitical risk, is largely unknown as there is limited relevant experience to draw on,” it said.

The RBA highlighted four types of risks in the context of AI:

Operational risk from concentration of service providers

Herd behavior could aggravate the transmission of shocks to the financial system

Advances in AI and the emergence of GenAI has already led to an increase in credible misinformation and scam content such as deep fake images, videos or audio

AI models are complex and opaque making it difficult to assess their reliability

The use of AI is already subject to laws and regulations in Australia, though more targeted initiatives may be needed should concerns arise that cannot be addressed by the current framework, the RBA said.

Australia’s government is considering introducing mandatory guardrails to promote the safe design, development and deployment of AI systems and the Council of Financial Regulators, which includes the RBA, is engaged in a range of initiatives to help with that, the review showed.

AI includes machine learning, which enables computer programs to learn from large datasets and natural language processing such as speech recognition. Generative AI is an emerging subfield within AI which can create new content such as text, images, voice, video and code in response to a prompt entered by a user.

