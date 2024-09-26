SK Hynix Shares Surge as It Begins Advanced AI Chip Production

The SK Group logo is displayed atop the SK Hynix Inc. office building in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, April 22, 2024. SK Hynix is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 25. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. shares surged after it said it’s begun volume production of a more advanced memory chip for artificial intelligence and chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. reported strong results.

The company’s shares climbed as much as 8.3% in early trading in Seoul. That puts the company, the leader in producing high-bandwidth memory chips, up more than 25% for the year.

SK Hynix said that it has begun volume production of a 12-layer memory chip known as HBM3E, a more advanced version of the current chips it sells to AI pioneer Nvidia Corp. SK Hynix is bidding to stay ahead of rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co.

Micron, the largest US maker of computer memory chips, reported earlier that demand for artificial intelligence gear will help fiscal first-quarter revenue reach about $8.7 billion, compared with an average analyst estimate of $8.32 billion. Its shares surged in late trading.

