Cerebras Files for IPO as It Challenges Nvidia in AI Chipmaking

(Bloomberg) -- Cerebras Systems Inc., a startup that looks to challenge Nvidia Corp. in artificial intelligence computing, has filed for an initial public offering.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, Cerebras disclosed details of its finances and operations ahead of an IPO, after filing confidentially in August.

The Sunnyvale, California-based firm recorded a net loss of $66.6 million on $136.4 million in revenue for the six months ended June 30, compared with the $77.8 million net loss on $8.7 million in revenue in the year-earlier period, the filing shows.

Cerebras and the selling shareholders won’t disclose proposed terms for the share sale, including the company’s valuation in a listing, until a later filing. A listing could raise as much as $1 billion at a $7 billion to $8 billion value, Bloomberg News has reported.

CS-3, Cerebras’ flagship system, is optimized to handle AI computing workloads and can be clustered together to power AI supercomputers, according to the company’s website. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Feldman said his company’s chips and the computing systems equipped with them will upend the AI computing industry. The tens of billions of dollars poured into running AI models and generating responses have so far benefited Nvidia’s graphics processing units, or GPUs, the most.

Cerebras products are used by corporations, research institutions and governments to develop proprietary models and train open-source models, the filing shows.

The company raised $250 million in a series F financing round in 2021, valuing it at more than $4 billion, according to a statement at the time. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and G42. Cerebras’ investors include Altimeter Capital, Benchmark Capital and Coatue Management, the statement showed.

The offering is being led by Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc. The company plans for its shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CBRS.

