Nvidia Partners With Accenture to Boost Corporate AI Adoption

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. has expanded a partnership with technology consultant Accenture as part of an effort to drive adoption of artificial intelligence within businesses and boost orders for the chipmaker’s products.

The arrangement will see Accenture create an Nvidia Business Group dedicated to helping clients use and scale generative AI tools, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. Accenture has trained 30,000 experts on the use of Nvidia’s technology to help their customers deploy and get benefits from it rapidly.

While Nvidia’s chips dominate deployments of AI hardware, orders are mainly coming from a handful of owners of large data centers, such as Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Analysts and investors have expressed concern that tens of billions of dollars they’re spending on new infrastructure hasn’t yet provided a financial return that justifies the outlay.

Nvidia has responded by launching a flurry of software, services and hardware aimed at making the technology accessible and valuable to a broader set of customers, all aimed at perpetuating what Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang says is a new industrial revolution.

Accenture has already invested heavily in generative AI and in July launched its so-called AI Refinery using Nvidia’s technology, to allow its clients to build custom large-language models to power AI tools tailored to their industries. The company credited its most recent quarterly earnings beat to strong demand for its help in deploying generative AI.

According to Accenture’s head of AI, Lan Guan, nine out of ten organizations recognize the impact that generative AI is having but less than 10% have found a way to make it work for them yet.

