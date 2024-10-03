Texas Regulator Wants Data Centers to Build Power Plants

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TEXAS - APRIL 29: Emissions fume at the coal-fueled Oak Grove Power Plant on April 29, 2024 in Robertson County, Texas. In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration's attempt to curve climate change, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has finalized four new rules which seek to reduce carbon emissions and mercury pollution amongst businesses and communities. Environmental regulators favor the decision, believing that the rules provide clear instruction and time allotment for power companies to begin finding solutions in providing reliable power while reducing harmful emissions. Industry groups have pushed back, stating that the change is coming at a time when more gas-fueled power is paramount. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Photographer: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’ top electricity regulator has a message for Big Tech: If you want to build AI data centers next to power plants, you may have to build the power plant, too.

Data centers designed to support artificial intelligence can guzzle as much electricity as entire cities, leading some developers to propose building them next to power plants. But Thomas Gleeson, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said allowing construction near existing plants threatens resource adequacy on the grid if the data centers buy all the plants’ power. Texas has at times struggled to keep the lights on as its growing economy and population strain supplies.

“We can’t afford to lose any of our resources off the system at this point, especially given those load-growth projections,” Gleeson said in an interview at the Gulf Coast Power Association conference in Austin, where AI dominated the discussion.

Amazon Web Services, for example, in March agreed to spend $650 million for a Pennsylvania data center campus connected to the Susquehanna nuclear plant. And Constellation Energy Corp. plans to reopen its Three Mile Island nuclear plant, selling all the facility’s output to Microsoft Corp.

Gleeson said his agency is telling data center developers they will need to supply some of their own power if they want to connect to the Texas grid within 12 to 15 months. Many of the corporations involved, he said, have among the biggest balance sheets in the world and can afford to fund construction of new power plants.

“We have to look at really the co-location issue as being a new facility coming with its own new generation,” Gleeson said.

