Taiwan President Set to Warn of China’s Plan to Keep Up Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te is preparing to sound a warning about China’s latest plans to apply pressure against the island by holding military drills that will coincide with his major speech on Thursday.

Lai is set to give his first National Day address in which he’ll point to a range of tactics used by Beijing, including gray-zone activities and disinformation campaigns described as “cognitive warfare,” according to a person familiar with the matter.

The president will also mention his responsibility for maintaining stability and the status quo in the strait that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbor, while ensuring balanced economic growth for the self-ruled island, the person said, declining to be identified discussing the address before it was delivered.

Lai took office in the archipelago at the center of China-US tensions in May. His first few months in office have been marked by friction with Beijing, which has pledged to bring the democracy of 23 million people under its control eventually, by force if necessary.

China deeply distrusts Lai because it worries he may formalize Taiwan’s independence and has taken an array of measures to show its displeasure with him. Shortly after Lai took office, it held major military drills around the main island, and last month it removed tariff exemptions on some farm products from Taiwan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had detected 20 Chinese aircraft, some of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait “in conducting air-sea joint training” with Chinese ships.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the US would defend Taiwan from an attack by China, and Washington encourages Taipei to step up its defenses to deter any military adventurism by the People’s Liberation Army. In August, Lai’s cabinet proposed a budget for next year that would lift spending on the armed forces to a record, though the overall budget plan is now in limbo following a boycott by opposition parties.

As domestic political challenges mount, Lai will on Thursday also call for unity among different parties in Taiwan, according to the person.

Lai has inherited an economy boosted by sales of semiconductors made by local companies that are crucial to the boom in artificial intelligence. Taiwan’s central bank is also trying to cool off a sizzling property market and inflation that has eaten away at wage gains.

--With assistance from Philip Glamann.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.