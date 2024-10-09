Three Scientists Get Chemistry Nobel for Research Into Proteins

(Bloomberg) -- Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for breakthrough research into proteins.

Half of the 11 million-krona ($1.1 million) award goes to David Baker, and the remainder will be shared by Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said in a statement Wednesday.

Last year, the chemistry prize went to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and development of quantum dots, which are tiny nanoparticles that can be used in televisions and LED lights. The announcement was wrought with drama as names of the laureates were leaked in what appeared to be an inadvertently sent email earlier that morning.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

The laureates are announced through Oct. 14 in Stockholm, with the exception of the peace prize, whose recipients are selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

