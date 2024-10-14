Horizon Robotics Said to Draw Alibaba, Baidu as Investors in IPO

Sigange for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. atop one of the company's offices in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Investors looking for an end to the freefall in shares of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. may be in for a long wait, if options traders are correct.

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among the cornerstone investors in the Hong Kong initial public offering of Horizon Robotics, a Chinese provider of software and hardware used in autonomous driving systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

French shipping billionaire Rodolphe Saade’s CMA CGM and a Ningbo government fund are also cornerstone investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The four have agreed to subscribe for a total of $220 million in shares, the people said.

Horizon Robotics, which has several high-profile backers including China’s BYD Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., is looking to raise as much as $800 million in the IPO, the people said, making it one of Hong Kong’s biggest listings this year. It is seeking a valuation of as much as $6 billion, before including the funds raised in the IPO, the people added.

The company started gauging investor interest on Oct. 11. It will start to take orders Wednesday, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details such as the size of the IPO could change, they said.

Representatives for Horizon Robotics declined to comment. Alibaba, Baidu, CMA and the Ningbo government didn’t respond to queries.

Alibaba, Baidu and other Chinese tech firms have accelerated investment into cutting-edge industries that Beijing deems to be strategic, such as autonomous driving, chips and artificial intelligence. Baidu in particular is making a big bet on driverless cars and robotaxis, to complement a push into generative AI.

Founded in 2015, Horizon Robotics is controlled by Kai Yu, an AI scientist who used to work at Baidu and was instrumental in its push into autonomous driving. The company is heading to market years after it began considering an IPO. At $800 million, it is also raising more than initially reported — a positive signal to investors who have seen IPOs dry up during the Chinese economic downturn.

Horizon Robotics and Volkswagen AG established their Carizon (Beijing) Technology Co. joint venture in 2023 to “capture the future opportunities of customized driving automation solutions in China,” the company said in its prospectus.

Horizon Robotics recorded a loss of 5.1 billion yuan ($721 million) in the first six months of 2024, compared with a loss of 1.9 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier as research costs grew, the prospectus shows. Revenue rose by 152% to 935 million yuan in the first half of this year.

In 2022, the company received a strategic investment from another partner, Chery Automobile Co. In 2021, it raised about $400 million from funds including investment managers Baillie Gifford & Co. and CPE, as well as battery maker CATL, taking the Series C funding round to $700 million. It is also backed by Intel Corp., among others.

