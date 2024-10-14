Microsoft Artificial Intelligence VP Bubeck to Join OpenAI

The OpenAI logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said one of its artificial intelligence vice presidents, Sebastien Bubeck, is leaving to join OpenAI, where Microsoft is both the largest investor and a rival.

Bubeck, a 10-year Microsoft veteran, had been overseeing the company’s work on small language models, a field that tries to meet or exceed the effectiveness of larger AI systems while running more efficiently. Microsoft said that Bubeck plans to work with OpenAI on its goal of reaching artificial general intelligence, or AGI. OpenAI defines AGI as “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.”

“We appreciate the contributions Sebastian has made to Microsoft and look forward to continuing our relationship through his work with OpenAI,” Microsoft said in a statement.

OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Information earlier reported Bubeck’s departure.

