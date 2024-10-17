Best AI Bet Is ‘Picks and Shovels,’ DigitalBridge’s Ganzi Says

(Bloomberg) -- The best way to profit off the spread of artificial intelligence is to invest in data centers, the infrastructure that houses the booming technology, says Marc Ganzi, chief executive officer of asset manager DigitalBridge Group Inc.

“We tell investors very simply that the place to start is the picks and the shovels,” he said on Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “Infrastructure investors, pension systems, sovereign wealth funds, they want exposure to the early innings of AI. Best way to play it? Be in the infrastructure.”

DigitalBridge is the control investor in data center developer DataBank, which earlier this week said it raised $2 billion to build three facilities planned across the US, the latest sign of superheated investor interest in the technology.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.