Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind, Continuing AI Consolidation

The Google DeepMind logo on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Alphabet's Google said Gemini is its largest, most capable and flexible AI model to date, replacing PaLM 2, released in May. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is moving the team behind its Gemini AI assistant app to its DeepMind research lab, continuing a plan to consolidate the company’s various groups working on artificial intelligence.

The search giant is simplifying its structures to “keep increasing the pace of progress” of AI development, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Thursday. He also announced that Prabhakar Raghavan, a longtime leader of core products like Gmail and Drive, will become the company’s chief technologist.

Over the last six months, Google has been consolidating its AI-focused teams, seeking to improve the Gemini models to challenge the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic. In April, the firm moved its models, research and responsible AI teams to the DeepMind division. Soon after, it merged DeepMind with Google Brain, a rival research unit within the company.

