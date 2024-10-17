Infosys Raises Sales Forecast on IT Spending Revival Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast for the second time this year, suggesting clients are again willing to spend on software services thanks to resilient growth and slowing inflation in major economies.

Revenue should increase 3.75% to 4.5% in the fiscal year through March 2025, the Bangalore-headquartered company said. That compared with the average analyst estimate of 4.23%. Infosys had previously projected 3% to 4% growth.

The projection could cheer IT companies around the world awaiting a revival in tech spending. Infosys’ larger rival, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., last week expressed hopes of improving investment after the US Federal Reserve announced a bigger-than-expected rate cut.

For the second fiscal quarter through September, net income rose 4.8% to 65 billion rupees. Analysts expected 68.3 billion rupees on average. Sales climbed 5.1% to 409.9 billion rupees.

Investors remain hopeful that technologies such as artificial intelligence, supported by healthy economic growth, will spur IT spending over the longer term. Global GDP is expected to expand 3.2% in 2025, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Outsourcers such as Infosys are betting on machine learning, analytics and cloud computing to boost sales as global enterprises spend on IT services to transform legacy businesses to compete with nimble startups. Generative AI is also emerging as a bright spot for IT companies, though some like TCS say AI has yet to become a significant driver of sales.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“We expect management commentary to confirm remarks made by Accenture on Sept. 26 about the lack of improvement in discretionary IT spending and corporations shifting focus toward cutting costs.”

- Anurag Rana, analyst

Click here for research

